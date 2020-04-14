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Living By Faith As Jesus Taught It (Part C to Jesus' Teaching That Is Most Hated)
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9 views • April 14, 2020
After watching our first two videos on "Jesus' Teaching That Is Most Hated", people have been writing to us about obeying Jesus. We have tried our best to answer those questions, in this video. We have put down seven steps that is needed to live by faith. There are religious and non religious people who are interested in alternate living, but what Jesus taught about living by faith and not working for money should NOT mean that we should be lazy.
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