Episode #59 - The 6 Pillars of Resilience: Thrive Through Tough Times w/ Dr. Eva Selhub

In this episode we welcome first time guest Dr. Eva Selhub who is an internationally recognised resiliency expert, physician, author, executive coach, keynote speaker, and spiritual advisor.





With almost three decades of experience, she previously held roles as an Instructor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and as a Clinical Associate at the prestigious Benson Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she also served as Medical Director for six years.





Dr. Selhub also served as an adjunct scientist of neuroscience at Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, one of six human nutrition research centers supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).





She has authored six books, Burnout for Dummies, Resilience for Dummies, Your Health Destiny, The Stress Management Handbook, The Love Response, and the co-author of Your Brain on Nature. She has been featured in esteemed publications like The New York Times, authored multiple scientific publications, and has been showcased on national and international media platforms.





With many more challenges expected for 2025, learning how to have resilience will become even more crucial for our survival as a species!





