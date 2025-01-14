Use Caution: Modifying 3-D Glasses To See The Spirit World

..... This is a real thing, it first happened decades ago with the first generation of night vision goggles, as I understand it, when they were trying them out with a red filter instead of today's acceptable green type filter. During testing, there were massive reports of people "losing their minds" and "hallucinating"... they were seeing demons and ungodly sorts of things, when using the devices. The Army quickly made changes and the dye that was used for the tinting, was permanently banned in the USA. It was banned because it really did allow people to see what is supposedly "all around you" but not visible to the naked eye... spirits and demons and such... and I mean like some really spooky ones, at that, they weren't just glowing orbs, or whatever.

The dye can still be had with a lot of trouble, ordered from overseas... it must be for laboratory use only, but it can be gotten, if you want the real original stuff. Just search for "dye banned in the USA", I think it was during the Vietnam war.

This 3D-glasses modification given in this video, is a work around, to not having the dye. The old style, flat, paper, 3D glasses, he's talking about, can be bought on Amazon, 10-20 pairs, for under $10. I have them in my watch list and I was about to hit "purchase" this morning, but now I'm having second thoughts. The original story where there were massive "hallucinations", or more like, real sightings, took place in the fields of war... they were being tested out in active combat situations... and yes, demons and ungodly spooky things were observed, all around. With one report being that some demonic entity was flying along side a battle helicopter, as the gunnery guy all of a sudden opened fire, not at anything on the ground, he was shooting "at the air", beside the helicopter, where everyone else was saying there was nothing there... but they weren't wearing goggles. The gunnery guy saw it clear as day though, so he opened fire. He wasn't crazy, he could see.

Anyhow, so that was in a war, on a battlefield, where there might very well be demonic entities thriving or relishing in the death and destruction, perhaps. But what if you were to modify these 3D glasses as suggested, and you could see such things outside, all around you? I imagined making the modification and then going outside and looking around, to see if I could see anything... and what if I did see some things?... whoa, that would be scary, and highly unnerving, to say the least.... but I figure I'm gutsy enough and I could handle it, for the most part... but what's really given me pause here, is the thought of, what if I were to put these on, inside my own house, and I saw some spooky, goblin like, demon, sons of bitches, floating all around, in my house? Well, that could mess a fella up, even a tough guy like me... I mean, just knowing these things are there, like when I get naked, for example, would be highly unsettling....you just know they'd be perving, probably yanking on some grotesque deformed dong, or fiddling with some demon nub type appendage, or what have you. I'm not sure I could enjoy the peaceful serenity of the moment knowing that demonic hobgoblin creep-oids were eye-balling my intimates, is all I'm saying.

Thinking such entities are all around you, watching, is one thing. But KNOWING they're all around you, watching, is a whole other. So I'm on pause for right now, on trying this.