Simple 8 minutes! - July 2, 2023 Morning Laughter MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER
Did you know that laughter with intention like laughing yoga forms new synapsis in the brain, boosts the immunity, informs creative thinking and more?! I didn't until now. May you and yours be blessed and happy. AND SHARE YOUR LAUGHTER!

