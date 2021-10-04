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Think Vaccine Mandates Are Bad? What Until You See This New Orwellian Bill Democrats Are Proposing!
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410 views • October 04, 2021
Pennsylvania House Democrat Introduces Forced Sterilization – Three-Child Limit Legislation! "This legislation includes a $10,000 reward to whoever snitches to the proper authority on those who have failed to submit to forced sterilization within the allotted time."
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