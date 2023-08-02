Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Consequences of the Russian Geran Drone Attack on the Port of Izmail - near the border of Romania, SW Ukraine, Odessa Oblast
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
98 views
Published 16 hours ago

The consequences of the Geran attack on the port of Izmail

A grain elevator, the port terminal and the headquarters of the "Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company" were targeted by Geraniums in Odessa last night.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket