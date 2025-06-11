BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israelis: Why Were Jews Expelled From So Many Countries? | Corey Gil-Shuster
187 views • 14 hours ago

(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)

Corey Gil-Shuster’s exposé “Israelis: Why Were Jews Expelled From So Many Countries?” reveals unsettling truths as ordinary Israelis grapple with their people’s history of mass expulsions. Over 100 nations ejected Jews—but why? The answers, straight from Jewish mouths, are telling: "We were a closed, reclusive community… outsiders see us as strange, threatening." … "They hated us for being different—our religion, our success." … "Jews dominated business, money-lending… it bred resentment." … "We’re the ‘chosen people’—of course they’re jealous." Even secular Jews admit their self-segregation and historical role as middlemen fueled hostility. Some deflect (“It’s just anti-Semitism!”), but others concede: “When societies crumble, they blame the Jews.” The pattern is undeniable. From medieval Europe to the Arab world, Jewish communities faced expulsion—not by coincidence, but by consequence. Watch as Israelis unwittingly confirm what history has shown: a people perpetually at odds with their hosts.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2019

🔗 All Credit To Corey Gil-Shuster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3fVFJkVVxU

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.paypal.me/coreygilshuster

🔗 The Complete List Of The 1030 Jewish Expulsions In Human History: https://archive.org/details/TheCompleteListOfThe1030JewishExpulsionsInHumanHistory/

England : The Edict of Expulsion of 1290:

https://www.heretical.com/british/jews1290.html

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
anti-whitezionismnationalismcultural marxismjewish powerwestern declineexpulsionshistorical patternscorey gil-shusterwhite survival
