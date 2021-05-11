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Faith and Pharma in Perilous Times - Pastor Ian Moulton
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41 views • May 11, 2021
Where is your faith? Is it in God or Big Pharma? Here is a preacher that does not mince his words. Fasten your seatbelts and listen to the end. This video was banned from YouTube for a reason!
"But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people." (2 timothy 3:1-5).
* Source: Chapel House Christian Fellowship (UK) - http://chapel-house.org.uk/sermonbiblestudyperiloustimes.htm
(dated 9th May 2021)
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
"But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people." (2 timothy 3:1-5).
* Source: Chapel House Christian Fellowship (UK) - http://chapel-house.org.uk/sermonbiblestudyperiloustimes.htm
(dated 9th May 2021)
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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