Ansar Allah footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over Yemen yesterday

Ansar Allah has released footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over Yemen yesterday.

Houthis vs. US Army: From 'guys in slippers' to REAPER DESTROYERS

The Yemenis, who were initially disparagingly referred to as "guys in slippers with air defense systems made from Soviet parts and motorcycle batteries," have ADVANCED technologically rapidly and moved BEYOND ONE-OFF DRONE DESTRUCTION operations, reports say.

Their combat efforts have suddenly paid off, leading to expensive American drones being consistently shot down, almost effortlessly it seems.

According to the Houthis, they have shot down 20 American drones. Considering that each drone costs $30 million, the US HAS LOST ABOUT $600 MILLION in equipment.

Adding, more news:

❌ Trump official behind USAID shutdown LEAVES State Department – reports

Pete Marocco, the Trump appointee who led the closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has left the State Department after just three months, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Marocco led a sweeping review that slashed 83% of foreign aid programs and moved USAID functions under State.

It remains unclear whether he will take on another role in the administration, the report said.