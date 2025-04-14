BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ansar Allah footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over Yemen yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 2 weeks ago

Ansar Allah has released footage of the MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over Yemen yesterday.

More about this, Commentary from, @Geopolitics_Live

Houthis vs. US Army: From 'guys in slippers' to REAPER DESTROYERS

The Yemenis, who were initially disparagingly referred to as "guys in slippers with air defense systems made from Soviet parts and motorcycle batteries," have ADVANCED technologically rapidly and moved BEYOND ONE-OFF DRONE DESTRUCTION operations, reports say.

Their combat efforts have suddenly paid off, leading to expensive American drones being consistently shot down, almost effortlessly it seems.

According to the Houthis, they have shot down 20 American drones. Considering that each drone costs $30 million, the US HAS LOST ABOUT $600 MILLION in equipment.

Adding, more news:

❌ Trump official behind USAID shutdown LEAVES State Department – reports

Pete Marocco, the Trump appointee who led the closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has left the State Department after just three months, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Marocco led a sweeping review that slashed 83% of foreign aid programs and moved USAID functions under State.

It remains unclear whether he will take on another role in the administration, the report said.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy