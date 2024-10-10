Tucker - PA Grinning Ghoul signing an artillery shell - If you take delight in the suffering of other human beings you're Evil

Tucker Carlson:

"You can tell me you care about the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but they're dying of drug odys, and you do nothing more than sending weapons of mass destruction to some creepy guy in a tracksuit."

Pennsylvania Grinning Ghoul signing an artillery shell that kill civilians...

Anybody that takes delight in the death of civilians, is a freak. If you take delight in the suffering of other human beings you're Evil.





via:asiatoday111