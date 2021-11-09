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X22 Report A 11. 8. 21.
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121 views • November 09, 2021
Ep. 2622a - All The Pieces Are Coming Together, Buckle Up, A New World Is Approaching
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fed is now confirming that the economy is recovering, it is in pretty good shape, this is what they said right before the 2009-2009 crash. [CB] ready to close another gas pipeline while fuel prices are moving up. The infrastructure bill will cost jobs and hand over the electric vehicle market to the Chinese.Another Fed governor resigns, four positions open. Thiel warns Bitcoin is an indicator of inflation. Buckle up, rough road ahead.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The fed is now confirming that the economy is recovering, it is in pretty good shape, this is what they said right before the 2009-2009 crash. [CB] ready to close another gas pipeline while fuel prices are moving up. The infrastructure bill will cost jobs and hand over the electric vehicle market to the Chinese.Another Fed governor resigns, four positions open. Thiel warns Bitcoin is an indicator of inflation. Buckle up, rough road ahead.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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