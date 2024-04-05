Create New Account
Bases 132 Ade Morris British Experiencer Part 5
TheBasesProject
241 Subscribers
8 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ade is a life long experiencer, with multiple contacts of many differing beings. The RAF is not far away. Part 5 in his accounts in western England, from the Bases Project witnesses series

Keywords
contacteeexperiencerade morris

