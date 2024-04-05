Bases 132 Ade Morris British Experiencer Part 5

Ade is a life long experiencer, with multiple contacts of many differing beings. The RAF is not far away. Part 5 in his accounts in western England, from the Bases Project witnesses series
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.