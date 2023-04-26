Create New Account
The Best Shotgun Shells for Home Defense: Defend Your Castle!
The shotgun is perhaps one of the most versatile shooting platforms ever devised. Shotgun shells can be loaded with a wide variety of different different loads of buckshot, birdshot, and slugs. Plus, handloaders have enjoyed loading shotgun shells with a multitude of projectiles like bolo rounds, flechette, rock salt, and more!

But what works best for home defense and personal defense? Are all of these specialty rounds really useful for self-defense or are they just novelty rounds for fun? Chris and Dave tackle this big question and why their favorite round is 00 Buckshot.

Read the full article here: https://ammo.com/best/best-shotgun-shell-types

