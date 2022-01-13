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PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DIES - - - EL PRESIDENTE DEL PARLAMENTO EUROPEO MUERE
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223 views • January 13, 2022
FULLY VACCINATED- PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DIES OF IMMUNE DYSFUNCTION
VACUNA COMPLETA: EL PRESIDENTE DEL PARLAMENTO EUROPEO MUERE DE DISFUNCIÓN INMUNITARIA
VACUNA COMPLETA: EL PRESIDENTE DEL PARLAMENTO EUROPEO MUERE DE DISFUNCIÓN INMUNITARIA
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