© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Official SOS from Australia
Follow
2
Share
Report
375 views • November 12, 2021
It's time for our international friends to recognise that Australia is at war with its' government and we need help.
OUR HUMAN RIGHTS ARE GONE.
Please, international friends...hear our cries for help and apply economic and political pressure on our leaders to change the destructive path we are on.
Provide a way for citizens who no longer feel safe here to come home. Offer a certain number of Australians asylum, many of us need it!
Further information - https://www.reignitedemocracyaustrali...
#SOSfromAustralia
OUR HUMAN RIGHTS ARE GONE.
Please, international friends...hear our cries for help and apply economic and political pressure on our leaders to change the destructive path we are on.
Provide a way for citizens who no longer feel safe here to come home. Offer a certain number of Australians asylum, many of us need it!
Further information - https://www.reignitedemocracyaustrali...
#SOSfromAustralia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.