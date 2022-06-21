A Witch Hunt Continues in Kiev, by SBU - 062122

A witch hunt has begun and continues in Ukraine.





The SBU reports on the exposure of Russian agents, which included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.





The head of the department of the secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of one of the directorates were detained. According to the SBU, officials passed all kinds of intelligence information to Moscow: from the state of defense capability to the arrangement of the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.