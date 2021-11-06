DC District Judge Rules Blocking Plaintiffs From Being Fired

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10/29/2021 DC district judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rules and blocks plaintiffs from being fired for not taking the vaccine, Fri. Oct. 29th, a case that hints at how other courts may rule on vaccine mandates.