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What young Americans need to know [Celebrities]
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52 views • August 06, 2020
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Important advice about what young Americans need to know. Today we are talking about the reality of FAKE NEWS and modern CELEBRITIES. Who are they? Where they come from? What do they want?
Fake news, also known as junk news, pseudo-news, alternative facts or hoax news, is a form of news consisting of deliberate disinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional news media (print and broadcast) or online social media. Digital news has brought back and increased the usage of fake news, or yellow journalism. The news is then often reverberated as misinformation in social media but occasionally finds its way to the mainstream media as well.
Fake news is written and published usually with the intent to mislead in order to damage an agency, entity, or person, and/or gain financially or politically, often using sensationalist, dishonest, or outright fabricated headlines to increase readership. Similarly, click bait stories and headlines earn advertising revenue from this activity.
The relevance of fake news has increased in post-truth politics. For media outlets, the ability to attract viewers to their websites is necessary to generate online advertising revenue. Publishing a story with false content that attracts users benefits advertisers and improves ratings. Easy access to online advertisement revenue, increased political polarization and the popularity of social media, primarily the Facebook News Feed, have all been implicated in the spread of fake news, which competes with legitimate news stories. Hostile government actors have also been implicated in generating and propagating fake news, particularly during elections.
Confirmation bias and social media algorithms like those used on Facebook and Twitter further advance the spread of fake news. Modern impact is felt for example in vaccine hesitancy. Fake news undermines serious media coverage and makes it more difficult for journalists to cover significant news stories. An analysis found that the top 20 fake news stories about the 2016 US presidential election received more engagement on Facebook than the top 20 election stories from 19 major media outlets. Anonymously hosted fake news website lacking known publishers have also been criticized, because they make it difficult to prosecute sources of fake news.The term "lying press" is at times used to cast doubt upon legitimate news from an opposing political standpoint.
During and after his presidential campaign and election, President Donald Trump popularized the term "fake news" in this sense, regardless of the truthfulness of the news, when he used it to describe the negative press coverage of himself. In part, as a result of Trump's misuse, the term has come under increasing criticism, and in October 2018 the British government decided that it will no longer use the term because it is a poorly-defined and misleading term that conflates a variety of false information, from genuine error through to foreign interference in democratic processes.
Fake news is a neologism often used to refer to fabricated news. This type of news, found in traditional news, social media or fake news websites, has no basis in fact, but is presented as being factually accurate.
Michael Radutzky, a producer of CBS, said his show considers fake news to be "stories that are probably false, have enormous traction in the culture, and are consumed by millions of people." These stories are not only found in politics, but also in areas like vaccination, stock values and nutrition. Guy Campanile, also a producer said, "What we are talking about are stories that are fabricated out of thin air. By most measures, deliberately, and by any definition, that's a lie."
The intent and purpose of fake news is important. In some cases, what appears to be fake news may be news satire, which uses exaggeration and introduces non-factual elements that are intended to amuse or make a point, rather than to deceive. Propaganda can also be fake news. Some researchers have highlighted that fake news may be distinguished not just by the falsity of its content, but also the "character of its online circulation and reception".
laire Wardle of First Draft News identifies seven types of fake news:
satire or parody ("no intention to cause harm but has potential to fool")
false connection ("when headlines, visuals or captions don't support the content")
misleading content ("misleading use of information to frame an issue or an individual")
false context ("when genuine content is shared with false contextual information")
impostor content ("when genuine sources are impersonated" with false, made-up sources)
manipulated content ("when genuine information or imagery is manipulated to deceive", as with a "doctored" photo)
fabricated content ("new content is 100% false, designed to deceive and do harm")
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Important advice about what young Americans need to know. Today we are talking about the reality of FAKE NEWS and modern CELEBRITIES. Who are they? Where they come from? What do they want?
Fake news, also known as junk news, pseudo-news, alternative facts or hoax news, is a form of news consisting of deliberate disinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional news media (print and broadcast) or online social media. Digital news has brought back and increased the usage of fake news, or yellow journalism. The news is then often reverberated as misinformation in social media but occasionally finds its way to the mainstream media as well.
Fake news is written and published usually with the intent to mislead in order to damage an agency, entity, or person, and/or gain financially or politically, often using sensationalist, dishonest, or outright fabricated headlines to increase readership. Similarly, click bait stories and headlines earn advertising revenue from this activity.
The relevance of fake news has increased in post-truth politics. For media outlets, the ability to attract viewers to their websites is necessary to generate online advertising revenue. Publishing a story with false content that attracts users benefits advertisers and improves ratings. Easy access to online advertisement revenue, increased political polarization and the popularity of social media, primarily the Facebook News Feed, have all been implicated in the spread of fake news, which competes with legitimate news stories. Hostile government actors have also been implicated in generating and propagating fake news, particularly during elections.
Confirmation bias and social media algorithms like those used on Facebook and Twitter further advance the spread of fake news. Modern impact is felt for example in vaccine hesitancy. Fake news undermines serious media coverage and makes it more difficult for journalists to cover significant news stories. An analysis found that the top 20 fake news stories about the 2016 US presidential election received more engagement on Facebook than the top 20 election stories from 19 major media outlets. Anonymously hosted fake news website lacking known publishers have also been criticized, because they make it difficult to prosecute sources of fake news.The term "lying press" is at times used to cast doubt upon legitimate news from an opposing political standpoint.
During and after his presidential campaign and election, President Donald Trump popularized the term "fake news" in this sense, regardless of the truthfulness of the news, when he used it to describe the negative press coverage of himself. In part, as a result of Trump's misuse, the term has come under increasing criticism, and in October 2018 the British government decided that it will no longer use the term because it is a poorly-defined and misleading term that conflates a variety of false information, from genuine error through to foreign interference in democratic processes.
Fake news is a neologism often used to refer to fabricated news. This type of news, found in traditional news, social media or fake news websites, has no basis in fact, but is presented as being factually accurate.
Michael Radutzky, a producer of CBS, said his show considers fake news to be "stories that are probably false, have enormous traction in the culture, and are consumed by millions of people." These stories are not only found in politics, but also in areas like vaccination, stock values and nutrition. Guy Campanile, also a producer said, "What we are talking about are stories that are fabricated out of thin air. By most measures, deliberately, and by any definition, that's a lie."
The intent and purpose of fake news is important. In some cases, what appears to be fake news may be news satire, which uses exaggeration and introduces non-factual elements that are intended to amuse or make a point, rather than to deceive. Propaganda can also be fake news. Some researchers have highlighted that fake news may be distinguished not just by the falsity of its content, but also the "character of its online circulation and reception".
laire Wardle of First Draft News identifies seven types of fake news:
satire or parody ("no intention to cause harm but has potential to fool")
false connection ("when headlines, visuals or captions don't support the content")
misleading content ("misleading use of information to frame an issue or an individual")
false context ("when genuine content is shared with false contextual information")
impostor content ("when genuine sources are impersonated" with false, made-up sources)
manipulated content ("when genuine information or imagery is manipulated to deceive", as with a "doctored" photo)
fabricated content ("new content is 100% false, designed to deceive and do harm")
Keywords
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