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On The Brink Of War: Mideast Tension At All Time High - War Room Full Show
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46 views • July 25, 2020
It’s open line Friday in the War Room, and Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer to take calls from the Infowarriors. COVID, 5G, China, the middle east and more is on the table as we round off a week of chaos and communism. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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