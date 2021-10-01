© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth & Reconciliation, Sept. 30th, 2021 https://www.truthcatradio.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 01, 2021
https://www.truthcatradio.com Incidents involving MIB over my lab, and attempts to recruit Steven into Area 51, and other handlers who failed led to an encounter with a soon to be trust fund manager of the Getty foundation. With my briefing, and his disclosures, we were compelled to investigate what was under the Getty museum on top of Santa Monica Mountain. What we discovered, and the reaction of the Cavers that operate in that bunker confirmed horrors we could never believe. https://bizton.com/november-speakers/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.