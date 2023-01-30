"North American Union" Back on Deep State Agenda

After being derailed by activists and exposure, the Deep State scheme to merge the United States, Mexico, and Canada under a European Union-style continental regime is back on the front burner, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Earlier this month, Joe Biden and the government leaders of Mexico and Canada met in Mexico city to sign the Declaration of North America (DNA). But this is not a new agenda. In fact, Alex goes through the history of this effort stretching back two decades in North America and far longer in Europe. Meanwhile, similar continental and regional regimes—the African Union, Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, and many more—are being imposed on people around the world. This has been stopped before. It can and must be stopped once again!





