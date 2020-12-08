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What The Media Wont Tell You about the Great Reset Glenn TV
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45 views • December 08, 2020
Glenn warned in August that the global Left has planned fundamental change to society and the dismantling of capitalism by the year 2030. They call it the "Great Reset," and what seemed impossible has now been made probable thanks to COVID-19. But any attempts to point this out are dismissed
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