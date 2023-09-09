TheWarAgainstYou





Christine Anderson: You Cannot Comply Your Way Out of Tyranny. DO NOT COMPLY

-

Prison Planet. Christine Anderson Puts US Politicians to Shame

-

Christine Anderson, is an outspoken german member of the European Parliament asserts that the so-called "pandemic" served as a trial run for unelected global elites and corporations to gauge the feasibility of imposing absolute control, using a worldwide "emergency" as a pretext.

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://rumble.com/user/Morreno