Christine Anderson: You Cannot Comply Your Way Out of Tyranny. DO NOT COMPLY
What is happening
Prison Planet. Christine Anderson Puts US Politicians to Shame
Christine Anderson, is an outspoken german member of the European Parliament asserts that the so-called "pandemic" served as a trial run for unelected global elites and corporations to gauge the feasibility of imposing absolute control, using a worldwide "emergency" as a pretext.
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
Mirrored From:
https://rumble.com/user/Morreno

