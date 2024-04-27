Create New Account
Electric car shuts down, traps the driver inside, then catches fire
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Electric car shuts down, traps the driver inside, then catches fire.

Luckily, he managed to escape by smashing a window before it caught fire.

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


teslafiretrappedclimate change scamkiller cars

