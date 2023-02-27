Create New Account
A VAXX DAMAGE - A WORLD MEDICAL WARNING! - ITS HERE!!!!! HEMAGLOBIN - CRISPER CAS9 COV19 JABS - BLOOD OXYGEN -DNA EDITING AND THE NIH BLOG - BRAVE SEARCH HEMAGLOBIN - AND CONNECT THE DOTS!
201 views
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 14 hours ago

GRAPHIC BUT NECESSARY - NOTICE THE COAGULATION AND TEXTURE OF THIS VACCINATED AND NOW DAMAGED MAN - THEN BRAVE SEARCH HEMOGLOBIN AND CONNECT THE DOTS - THIS MAY SAVE MANY IF YOU ACT IMMEDIATELY!

PEOPLE WHO ARE AROUND ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS WILL PULSATE THEIR BLOOD CLOTTED AND OXYGEN STARVED OUT OF THEIR OPEN WOUNDS - AND IF THIS CLOT GETS TO THE HEART ITS ALL OVER FOR HIM ITS ANOTHER NWO MURDER , ALL IN THE NAME OF YOUR HEALTH, BUT THE WORLD KNOWS ITS A LIE AND A DE-POP PLAN TO CONTROL THE MASSES AND POUR MORE BIO WEAPONS AND ELECTRO MAGNETIC DEW THROUGH TELAPHARISIS CONNECTIVITY VIA SELF ASSEMBLING NANO BOT ROUTERS AND CIRCUITRY VIA GRAPHENE VIA BLUETOOTH TO THE INDIVIDUALS OWN DNA BIOFIELD - A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY AND PURE EVIL AND GENOCIDAL, THE WORLD MUST STOP THIS NOW!


lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

