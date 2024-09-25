Russian troops dropped leaflets calling for the surrender of Ukrainian troops, who are still entrenched in Novoukrainka in the South Donetsk direction west of Ugledar. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage yesterday, September 23, 2024, showing a UAV team from the artillery reconnaissance unit of the Vostok Group of Forces of the Pacific Fleet Marine Brigade, dropping about 100-150 leaflets with special QR codes on the positions of Zelensky's troops. Using drones, each leaflet dropped contained a call to immediately abandon their weapons, giving the enemy the opportunity to surrender on the battlefield, and instructions on how to do so, before their positions are powerfully stormed!

A leaflet can sometimes have the same effect as a projectile! After that, three other soldiers from the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, took advantage of the Russian leaflets after dropped, and they decided to abandon their positions near Novoukrainka. One of the prisoners, Alexander, even advised everyone in other positions to surrender. They treat us normally here, they promised that there will be an exchange soon and they will exchange us,” Alexander added. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian troops who did not heed Alexander’s advice are facing a terrible fate under Russian shelling. Today, September 24, new glide bombs by Su-34 bomber, pounded their deployment points on the flank of the front line between Novoukrainka and Ugledar.

Objective control data on the breakthrough by Russian units in this section, they have occupied a bridgehead on Kashlagach River, and advanced 4 kilometers deep into the town of Ugledar. The main goal was to quickly cut off the last Ukrainian logistics that were trapped, and now the entire town, under heavy fire from Russian MLRS, is likely to force the remaining soldiers, to leave the town before the final assault. The two-year battle for Ugledar, is likely to end with a victory for the Russian troops!

