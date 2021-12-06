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Situation Update, Dec 6, 2021 - Is a CRYPTO RESET imminent? DIGITAL fiat currency no more honest than a central bank
Health Ranger Report
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97584 views • December 06, 2021
DISCLAIMER: This author owns zero cryptocurrencies. We fully support the concept of decentralized currencies and the promise of private, peer-to-peer transactions. We affirm that central banks are the source of tremendous evil, corruption and mass suffering across the planet. Yet we have become aware of a shocking truth in the current crypto ecosystem that cannot be swept under the rug. As this story reveals, it appears the crypto ecosystem has been erected as a giant trap built on systematic counterfeiting. Thanks to certain players in the ecosystem, crypto has largely become “digital fiat currency” with the same kind of unlimited money printing that we were all trying to get away from. Read this story, watch the videos and see for yourself…

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-06-crypto-reset-digital-fiat-currency-counterfeiting.html

0:00 Intro
6:30 Bitcoin
46:43 Psychology of Our World

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mike adamsbitcoincollapsecrashcryptocurrencypoliticsamericafiat currencyeconomyusachaoscrisisfinancesfood collapsecentral bankanti-vaxxerscovid-19crazy newssituation update
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