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μπορεί να χρειαστεί να εισέλθουμε στα σπίτια και να απομακρύνουμε μέλη της οικογένειας
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4 views • April 16, 2020
Στις 30 Μαρτίου ο Εκτελεστικός Διευθυντής του Προγράμματος Έκτακτης Ανάγκης του Παγκόσμιου Οργανισμού Υγείας, Δρ. Michael Ryan, είπε κάτι που δεν ακούστηκε και πολύ, ότι μπορεί να χρειαστεί να «εισέλθουμε στα σπίτια και να απομακρύνουμε μέλη της οικογένειας» λόγω του νέου κοροναϊού.
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