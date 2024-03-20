The Rise of Cultural Marxism

March 17, 2024 - Godspeak Calvary Chapel - Godspeak.com
Pastor Rob McCoy:
"Now we're seeing in Washington State and California as well that if you're not in agreement with your child's dysphoria, and you don't want to facilitate the mutilation of their body or hormone blockers, that are considered you know, inhumane for serial rapists in prison; yet, we give them to 15-year-olds in California if as parents you don't embrace this dysphoria, you lose your child; becomes a ward of the state. This is Cultural Marxism and a lot of you going: "Oh, I don't buy it". That doesn't matter. It's happening! "
Full Sermon: https://rumble.com/v4jvsvn-what-we-ought-to-do-proverbs-111-14-pastor-rob-mccoy.html
