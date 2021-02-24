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Amazon removing books it deems "hate speech"
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1102 views • February 24, 2021
They don't want you to think critically, they don't want you to read and now they are removing books they deem "hate speech". How long until the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are ruled hate speech or terrorist manifestos?
Sources
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/prior-removing-transgender-critical-book-amazon-changed-policies-ban-books-hate
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79344/democrats-letter-demands-cable-providers-account-for-misinformation-and-lies-from-rightwing-media.html
Sources
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/prior-removing-transgender-critical-book-amazon-changed-policies-ban-books-hate
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79344/democrats-letter-demands-cable-providers-account-for-misinformation-and-lies-from-rightwing-media.html
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