An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax
[DJ INTRO – CALL & RESPONSE]
(Upbeat electronic pulse, driving drum beat)
(Spoken, doubled vocals, echoing)
"Hi there, it's Marco from Donut Lab."
"You are watching our battery proof series..."
Crowd: I DONUT BELIEVE!
DJ: Say what?!
Crowd: I DONUT BELIEVE!
(Heavy synth drop)
[BUILD – VERSE]
The world’s first solid state, in the production line
Donut Battery, yeah, it’s doing just fine
Today the topic is the fast charge test
Putting the chemistry to the ultimate quest
Zero to eighty in ten? No, make it five!
Watching the voltage come alive.
[PRE-CHORUS – HALF-TIME GROOVE]
Passive heat sinks, aluminum skin
Simulate the pack that the cell lives in
Two sides, one side, let the heat rise
The sweet spot is hot—to your surprise!
[HOOK – FIRST CHORUS]
I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)
Solid state power, breaking right through
No clamping force, no swelling in the tray
Just high-speed charging, the Donut Lab way!
Fast charge! (5C)
Rapid fire! (11C)
The future is spinning like a donut on fire!
[VERSE – TECH DROP]
(Technical, rhythmic delivery)
VTT Lab, Finland’s finest view
Third-party testing, proving it to you
Forget the old tech, forget the old strain
Conventional lithium is feeling the pain
Thermal runaway? Not on our watch
We’re hitting the 11C top-shelf notch!
[BRIDGE – BASS GROOVE, CALL & RESPONSE]
Five C charge? Twelve minutes to full.
Eleven C charge? Five minutes, that’s the pull.
One heat sink removed, sixty-two degrees
Lower resistance, charging with ease
Crowd: Sixty-two!
DJ: Eighty-nine at the peak, but it’s still in the zone
The most stable battery that’s ever been known!
[BUILD – PRE-CHORUS (CHOPPED)]
Passive heat sinks, aluminum skin
(Charge it up, charge it up, let the heat begin)
Two sides, one side, let the heat rise
The sweet spot is hot—to your surprise!
[MAIN DROP – FINAL CHORUS MASH]
I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)
Solid state power, breaking right through
No clamping force, no swelling in the tray
Just high-speed charging, the Donut Lab way!
Fast charge! (5C)
Rapid fire! (11C)
The future is spinning like a donut on fire!
I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)
Solid state power, breaking right through!
[OUTRO – FADE]
(Fading electronic beat)
Simple architecture, low-cost design
High performance, every single time.
Check the report, see the proof on the screen
I Donut Believe... the toughest cell you've seen.
(Spoken, over the fade)
"idonutbelieve.com... Thanks for watching."