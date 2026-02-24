An energetic industrial synth-rock track kicks off with metallic percussion, pulsating synth bass, and jagged electric guitar layers, Robotic textures blend with aggressive live drums, Male vocals cut through with bold clarity, The bridge features a distorted synth solo, building to a powerful, mechanical climax

[DJ INTRO – CALL & RESPONSE]

(Upbeat electronic pulse, driving drum beat)

(Spoken, doubled vocals, echoing)

"Hi there, it's Marco from Donut Lab."

"You are watching our battery proof series..."



Crowd: I DONUT BELIEVE!

DJ: Say what?!

Crowd: I DONUT BELIEVE!

(Heavy synth drop)



[BUILD – VERSE]

The world’s first solid state, in the production line

Donut Battery, yeah, it’s doing just fine

Today the topic is the fast charge test

Putting the chemistry to the ultimate quest

Zero to eighty in ten? No, make it five!

Watching the voltage come alive.



[PRE-CHORUS – HALF-TIME GROOVE]

Passive heat sinks, aluminum skin

Simulate the pack that the cell lives in

Two sides, one side, let the heat rise

The sweet spot is hot—to your surprise!



[HOOK – FIRST CHORUS]

I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)

Solid state power, breaking right through

No clamping force, no swelling in the tray

Just high-speed charging, the Donut Lab way!



Fast charge! (5C)

Rapid fire! (11C)

The future is spinning like a donut on fire!



[VERSE – TECH DROP]

(Technical, rhythmic delivery)

VTT Lab, Finland’s finest view

Third-party testing, proving it to you

Forget the old tech, forget the old strain

Conventional lithium is feeling the pain

Thermal runaway? Not on our watch

We’re hitting the 11C top-shelf notch!



[BRIDGE – BASS GROOVE, CALL & RESPONSE]

Five C charge? Twelve minutes to full.

Eleven C charge? Five minutes, that’s the pull.

One heat sink removed, sixty-two degrees

Lower resistance, charging with ease



Crowd: Sixty-two!

DJ: Eighty-nine at the peak, but it’s still in the zone

The most stable battery that’s ever been known!



[BUILD – PRE-CHORUS (CHOPPED)]

Passive heat sinks, aluminum skin

(Charge it up, charge it up, let the heat begin)

Two sides, one side, let the heat rise

The sweet spot is hot—to your surprise!



[MAIN DROP – FINAL CHORUS MASH]

I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)

Solid state power, breaking right through

No clamping force, no swelling in the tray

Just high-speed charging, the Donut Lab way!



Fast charge! (5C)

Rapid fire! (11C)

The future is spinning like a donut on fire!

I Donut Believe! (But the data is true)

Solid state power, breaking right through!



[OUTRO – FADE]

(Fading electronic beat)

Simple architecture, low-cost design

High performance, every single time.

Check the report, see the proof on the screen

I Donut Believe... the toughest cell you've seen.



(Spoken, over the fade)

"idonutbelieve.com... Thanks for watching."

