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David Icke on London Real - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy
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800 views • April 07, 2020
YOUTUBE WILL NOT ALLOW THIS, PERIOD. IT GETS TOOK DOWN WITHIN SECONDS OF UPLOAD, IF YOU GET PAST UPLOAD..
David Icke on London Real - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy. Uploaded by London Real at https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
**PLEASE USE THE LINK AND WATCH THERE. & IF YOUR ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD EVERYWHERE THAT YOU CAN OR SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE!!** This video keeps getting removed by Youtube so watch, share and download fast!
Professional Conspiracy Theorist
David Icke, is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a “full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”
David is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, and the looming global economic recession.
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Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
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This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
David Icke on London Real - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy. Uploaded by London Real at https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
**PLEASE USE THE LINK AND WATCH THERE. & IF YOUR ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD EVERYWHERE THAT YOU CAN OR SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE!!** This video keeps getting removed by Youtube so watch, share and download fast!
Professional Conspiracy Theorist
David Icke, is an English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a “full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”
David is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, and the looming global economic recession.
**********
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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