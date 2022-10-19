Deceivers have many gates





👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment

🎺 Imperative Links:

Why chemtrail ?☄️Destroyer system

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

They want you….

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ54kd8e3BGCv2EOvcsH_AP

🎙 Independent journalist of enlightenment

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:

YouTube: America First awakening links updated weekly

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq

UGETube:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast

📱 Telegram:

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

Podvine podcast:

https://podvine.com/link/3709161

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

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https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta

Instagram:

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🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Always remember to:🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT

https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

America First MAGA

Great Awakening

369 Golden Age of Love & Light

American Ingenuity

Miracles happen everyday!

Republic, Liberty, Independence ,Freedom

Slings & arrows

7π • π^7

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;

neither anything hid, that shall not be known

and come to light." Luke 8:17

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