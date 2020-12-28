© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Normal, Agenda 21, 2030 Rosa Koire
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • December 28, 2020
I read an article this morning which I thought was perfect in showing you how this "pandemic" is completely engineered from beginning to end. It is about the new world order, agenda 21 and agenda 2030, nothing more.
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-virus-will-stay-with-us-for-next-10-years-biontech-ceo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8-bcAwc28s&;ab_channel=EdComeauGovernmentOversite.com
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2010/12/Global-Health-Leaders-Launch-Decade-of-Vaccines-Collaboration
https://www.khaleejtimes.com/coronavirus-pandemic/covid-19-virus-will-stay-with-us-for-next-10-years-biontech-ceo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8-bcAwc28s&;ab_channel=EdComeauGovernmentOversite.com
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2010/12/Global-Health-Leaders-Launch-Decade-of-Vaccines-Collaboration
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.