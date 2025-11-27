BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎶 Tap Three Times
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
1
22 views • 1 day ago
A mid-tempo Latin-influenced pop track opens with crisp handclaps, playful tambourine, and radiant electric piano, Verses groove on congas, buoyant bass, and drums; choruses swell with dramatic strings, brass, and lush “oohs” and “ahhs, ” Call-and-response vocals and soulful leads drive a catchy, early-'70s-inspired hook

Hey there, neighbor, what's your plan? Living alone, night after night, While I reside just above you? I hear your music, feel your vibe, One floor below, you're unaware, Of the love I hold, for you, my dear. Oh, my friend, tap three times, On the ceiling, if you seek a change, Twice on the pipe, if you're content, To remain the same. Oh, my sweetness, means we'll connect, In the hallway, under the light, Twice on the pipe, means you'll retreat, Into the shadows, out of sight. Look out your window, tonight, Find the string, with the note attached, Read the words, that I've inscribed, Of my admiration, and my path. In my silence, I've admired you, And in my dreams, we've broken through, The walls that separate us, me and you. Oh, my friend, tap three times, On the ceiling, if you're ready to grow, Mm-mm, twice on the pipe, if you're set, To stay where you are, in the status quo. I can hear your music playing, Feel your energy, one floor below, You don't know me, but I love you so, And I hope, that you'll let me show, The power of natural health, and liberty we bestow. Oh, my friend, tap three times, On the ceiling, if you're ready to see, Mm-mm, twice on the pipe, if you're set, To remain blind, to the possibilities.

brassa mid-tempo latin-influenced pop track opens with crisp handclapsplayful tambourineand radiant electric pianoverses groove on congasbuoyant bassand drums choruses swell with dramatic strings
