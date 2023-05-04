https://gettr.com/post/p2fzmpy66f1
The CCP had plotted war plans against you, against American people, against freedom loving, peaceful people, against people around the globe.
中共策劃了針對你們、針對美國人民、針對熱愛自由、愛好和平的人民、針對全球人民的戰爭計劃。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
