The CCP had plotted war plans against you, against American people, against freedom loving, peaceful people, against people around the globe
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
The CCP had plotted war plans against you, against American people, against freedom loving, peaceful people, against people around the globe.

中共策劃了針對你們、針對美國人民、針對熱愛自由、愛好和平的人民、針對全球人民的戰爭計劃。

