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Learning Loss Or Cash Cow?
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20 views • May 25, 2022
No matter what the government touches, including things that it has constitutional authority over, it makes a mess of it and in the process steals the people's money. The unlawful indoctrination system is the same. Not only does it churn money for fascists in government and crony capitalists, but it ends up stealing the very souls of our children. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten to the Core episode to enlighten you on just what is taking place in the Common Core Machine that you were told was dead.
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