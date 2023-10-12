Hamas Released the First Prisoners held Hostage - a Woman and Two Children

◾️Hamas released the first prisoners - a woman and two children were rescued from hostages.
◾️ On the fifth day of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Hamas militants released the first prisoners from Gaza, media reported. In the footage, a woman and two small children passed through a security cordon and were met by Israeli army soldiers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.