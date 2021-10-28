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Professor Dr. Bergholz speaks about Covid vaccine damages and deaths: “We have a problem!”
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401 views • October 28, 2021
At the press conference of scientists, doctors, lawyers and especially also pathologists on September 20, 2021 in Reutlingen, facts are put on the table that are largely concealed by politics and the leading media. In light of the dramatic increase in vaccine injuries and deaths in 2021 alone, Prof. Dr. Werner Bergholz, a former professor at the Jakobs University in Bremen, Germany, concludes, "We have a problem!" This cries out virtually for a very exact investigation.
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