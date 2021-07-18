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ARTIPHON INSTRUMENT 1 MIDI Controller Review & Demo
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21 views • July 18, 2021
In this video we take a look at the Artiphon Instrument 1 MIDI controller which can be held like a guitar, but can it be played like a guitar?
Retail price at time of this video recording: $299 (USD) £399 (GBP)
Artiphon Instrument 1 Specifications:
I/O - Audio Interface with 24 bit/96 kHz.
Connectivity - MIDI/Audio via USB.
Dimensions - 597 x 81 x 53 mm.
Weight - 408 grams.
Power Supply - 12V DC, 100-240V, International.
Speakers - 2 x 1.25" (stereo).
Audio - I/O Analog 1/8" TRRS.
Battery - Lithium Ion Polymer2000mAh / 1C.
Battery Life - 4 - 6 hours with 50% volume.
Battery Lifetime - 80% capacity after 500 full charging cycles.
Go to the Artiphon app to change settings which include controller sensitivity and many more settings.
Artiphon website: https://artiphon.com
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Retail price at time of this video recording: $299 (USD) £399 (GBP)
Artiphon Instrument 1 Specifications:
I/O - Audio Interface with 24 bit/96 kHz.
Connectivity - MIDI/Audio via USB.
Dimensions - 597 x 81 x 53 mm.
Weight - 408 grams.
Power Supply - 12V DC, 100-240V, International.
Speakers - 2 x 1.25" (stereo).
Audio - I/O Analog 1/8" TRRS.
Battery - Lithium Ion Polymer2000mAh / 1C.
Battery Life - 4 - 6 hours with 50% volume.
Battery Lifetime - 80% capacity after 500 full charging cycles.
Go to the Artiphon app to change settings which include controller sensitivity and many more settings.
Artiphon website: https://artiphon.com
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Hit the notification bell, if you would like notifications of new videos.
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@dramamask
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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