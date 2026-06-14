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Ever wonder why official "extremism reports" seem to ignore reality? From the billions in damage and chaos during 2020 to the selective tallying of crimes, the numbers being fed to the public—and to the AI models you use every day—are being cooked to fit a very specific narrative. In this video, we pull back the curtain on how institutions launder "institutional fan fiction" through mainstream media to shape what you think is true. We're breaking down the data manipulation, the ignored casualty lists, and why questioning the "reputable sources" is more important than ever. Don’t let them gaslight you. #PoliticalViolence #DataManipulation #MediaBias #2020Riots #TruthSeeking #InstitutionalFraud #BigTechBias #StaySkeptical #Accountability #CriticalThinking