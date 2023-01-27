In this video, we're going to talk about how to choose a foregrip for an AR15. We'll cover different types of foregrips, their benefits, and which one is best for you.
If you're looking to improve your shooting accuracy and control, then a foregrip is a must-have accessory. This video will teach you everything you need to know about choosing the right foregrip for your AR15, so you can get the most out of your shooting experience!
#ar15 #foregrip #rifle @TheRogueBanshee @bowdentactical
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:40 Metal vs Plastic
1:12 Angled Foregrip
2:03 Vertical Foregrip
3:52 Micro Handstop
5:05 Final Thoughts
