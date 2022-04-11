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Massachusetts Update
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12 views • April 11, 2022
The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday unanimously approved the most significant changes to the state’s marijuana laws since legalization was implemented in 2017.
The package of reforms would crack down on excessive fees charged by municipalities to licensed marijuana operators, clear the way for cities and towns to approve cannabis cafes, and put more muscle behind policies meant to make the licensed pot industry equitable after decades of racially disproportionate drug arrests.
The biggest deal is the Host Security Agreements now under the Cannabis Control Commission's authority. There have been quite a few "shakedowns" and bribery schemes in Mass, like the former Fall River, MA Mayor in jail for accepting payments.
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/T6SPv9pIYcg
The package of reforms would crack down on excessive fees charged by municipalities to licensed marijuana operators, clear the way for cities and towns to approve cannabis cafes, and put more muscle behind policies meant to make the licensed pot industry equitable after decades of racially disproportionate drug arrests.
The biggest deal is the Host Security Agreements now under the Cannabis Control Commission's authority. There have been quite a few "shakedowns" and bribery schemes in Mass, like the former Fall River, MA Mayor in jail for accepting payments.
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/T6SPv9pIYcg
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