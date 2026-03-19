To Gabbard: So you're saying that tomorrow, the President of the United States could declare China an imminent threat & regardless of what the intelligence says, take action on his own - Tulsi Gabbard

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"So you're saying that tomorrow, the President of the United States could declare China an imminent threat and, regardless of what the intelligence says, take action on his own? …
Imminent, to me, means that they are mobilizing troops, moving equipment into position, preparing artillery, getting ready to attack. But everything we've heard indicates that this is not the case." - U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez