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Risks of Finding Noah's Ark?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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A boat-shaped geological formation in eastern Turkey is making headlines again. It is referred to as the Durupınar Formation — a 157-meter-long mound located about 18 miles south of Mount Ararat. Researchers from the California-based group Noah’s Ark Scans claim that ground-penetrating radar surveys of the Durupınar Formation have revealed what appear to be interior corridors, angular subterranean structures, and a central tunnel large enough, they say, to walk through. Some archaeologists suggest that the age is consistent with Noah's Ark and the Great Flood (which happened about 4350 years ago). Could a valley location be consistent with the account in Genesis? What about the dividing of the earth in the time of Peleg? For some Protestants the very idea sends a familiar current of hope that this will lead many to convert to Christianity. But is that the case? Are there any risks? Did Jesus warn that the last days would be like the days of Noah? If so, what precisely did Jesus warn would be the case? What are two risks associated with concluding that Noah's Ark truly has been found? Might it be a turning point of sorts for the ecumenical interfaith power that the Bible warns against to rise up? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters in this video.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Evidence for and against the view that Noah’s Ark is at the Durupinar site in Turkey' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/old-testament-history/evidence-for-and-against-the-view-that-noahs-ark-is-at-the-durupinar-site-in-turkey/

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