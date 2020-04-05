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Rugaciunea pentru vindecare de virusi.
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3 views • April 05, 2020
Romanian language video made in the US.
Rugaciunea pentru vindecare de virusi.
“Doamne Dumnezeule mare, Creatorul a tot ce este,
te rugam elimina in fiecare zi, sau ingaduie ca
virusurile nocive din trupul meu si al celor dragi,
ca si al fiintelor infectate de pe intregul Pamant,
sa devina inofensive. Ne rugam perpetual in fiecare
moment si zi sa fim feriți de toti virusi si sa se
vindece toti care sint afectați si bolnavi de
orice virusi.“
See GetWisdom.com for more information.
Rugaciunea pentru vindecare de virusi.
“Doamne Dumnezeule mare, Creatorul a tot ce este,
te rugam elimina in fiecare zi, sau ingaduie ca
virusurile nocive din trupul meu si al celor dragi,
ca si al fiintelor infectate de pe intregul Pamant,
sa devina inofensive. Ne rugam perpetual in fiecare
moment si zi sa fim feriți de toti virusi si sa se
vindece toti care sint afectați si bolnavi de
orice virusi.“
See GetWisdom.com for more information.
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