SHaDoWCa7 sings If We Never Meet Again This Side of Heaven

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 13, 2018 along with her original description:

"I hope you like my cover of this sweet gospel song. ♥"

Lyrics: "If We Never Meet Again"

Soon we'll come to the end of life's journey,

And perhaps we'll never meet anymore,

Till we gather in Heaven's bright city,

Far away on that beautiful shore!

CHORUS:

If we never meet again this side of Heaven,

As we struggle thru this world and its strife,

There's another meeting place somewhere in Heaven,

By the side of the river of life,

Where the charming roses bloom forever,

And where separations come no more!

If we never meet again this side of Heaven,

I will meet you on that beautiful shore!

O so often we're parted with sorrow,

Benedictions often quicken our pain,

But we never shall sorrow in Heaven!

God be with you till we meet again!

CHORUS

O they say we shall meet by the river,

Where no storm-clouds ever darken the sky,

And they say we'll be happy in Heaven,

In the wonderful sweet by and by!

CHORUS