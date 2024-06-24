More information is allegedly coming out about Saudi Arabia's connection to 9/11. Did you know that the first country Trump visited on his world tour after defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 electi

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
176 views • 10 months ago

More information is allegedly coming out about Saudi Arabia's connection to 9/11. Did you know that the first country Trump visited on his world tour after defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election was Saudi Arabia? Bin Salman had rounded up criminals and arrested them en masse just months before in an unprecedented clean-up of their country.


May 20th, 2017: Trump visits Saudi Arabia.


October 1, 2017: the Vegas shooting occurs.


The top floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas were owned by the opposing Saudi faction.


https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/casinos-gaming/middle-east-air-force-books-entire-hotel-tower-on-las-vegas-strip/


This is not a coincidence.


November 2017: Bin Salman arrests over 200 people, including 17 Saudi princes as Trump tweets his support.


When Trump was attending a Saudi-backed golf tournament, he told the world "We still haven't gotten to the bottom of 9/11."

That's because he knows and a lot more went on behind the scenes than people realize.

Trump has reposted this video on Truth Social of his original world tour multiple times, which highlights Saudi Arabia "submitting."


We've been living through a hidden World War and it takes a keen eye to see what has really been going on. Anons know.

Take heart. Good things have happened and will happen along the way despite the growing pains and battles we have endured.

X

https://truthsocial.com/@Rocky017/posts/112210571713134592


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13560007/never-seen-911-footage-saudi-spy-capitol-hill.html


https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/saudi-arabia-trump-the-vegas-shooting

