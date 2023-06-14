https://gettr.com/post/p2jmgiqc3c0

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): The only question before us is what we are going to do about it. The NFSC members are the vanguard of a revolutionary movement, and the number of people that this movement can free is unprecedented worldwide. Our actions must start with the hypocrites on Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC, the blood-oath partners of the CCP.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：我们面前只剩下一个问题了，即：我们要做什么？新中国联邦人是这场革命运动的先锋，这场运动能解救的人数量之多，在全球都是空前的。我们的行动必须从中共的血誓同盟--华尔街、硅谷和华盛顿的伪君子开始！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



