SNAFU Report 2023-01-18 (episode 5) - 5th Generation Warfare (this means you)
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published Yesterday |

- [x] Britney Spears meltdown: https://resistthemainstream.com/watch-britney-spears-posts-spicy-new-video-after-restaurant-meltdown


- [x] Moderna makes an mRNA shot for heart attacks https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11627695/Moderna-begins-trialing-mRNA-shot-injected-directly-HEART.html


- [x] The CDC is now admitting that the C19 Vax is killing people, and in great numbers.  - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35659687/  - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rise-nationwide-excess-deaths-18-to-49-year-olds/


- [x] Alex Jones on CDC: https://www.brighteon.com/5c6bca8a-8aef-4263-8074-0cefde5daa8a


- [x] They backed off the gas stove regulation issue (for now).  - https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/federal-regulator-wont-ban-gas-stoves-after-all/ar-AA16bPYl


- [x] Video: underground children -https://rumble.com/v266gy6-sad-children-found-in-underground-south-american-tunnels.html


- [x] https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org Solar Radiation Management Carbon Dioxide Removal Stratospheric Sulfate Aerosols (H2S & SO2) Hydrogen Sulfide / Sulfur Dioxide Chemtrails

